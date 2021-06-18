Karla Dawn Miller
September 11, 1964 - June 16, 2021
Miss Karla Dawn Miller, "Our Angel," 56, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Universal Health Care.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, at 2 p.m.
Karla was born Sept. 11, 1964, in Cabarrus County, and was the daughter of Marilyn King Spaulding of Mount Pleasant and the late Clyde R. Miller. She was also preceded in death by her maw maw, Helen Crepps.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her sister, Shannon Edwards of Cornelius; aunt, JoAnn Christy of Concord; and numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends who loved Karla and will miss her sweet smile and loving spirit.
Memorials may be made to Happy Hearts Senior Care, 103 Softwind Lane, Concord, NC 28025, or by Zelle: [email protected]
Wilkinson Funeral Homewww.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.