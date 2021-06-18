Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karla Dawn Miller
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Karla Dawn Miller

September 11, 1964 - June 16, 2021

Miss Karla Dawn Miller, "Our Angel," 56, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Universal Health Care.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, at 2 p.m.

Karla was born Sept. 11, 1964, in Cabarrus County, and was the daughter of Marilyn King Spaulding of Mount Pleasant and the late Clyde R. Miller. She was also preceded in death by her maw maw, Helen Crepps.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her sister, Shannon Edwards of Cornelius; aunt, JoAnn Christy of Concord; and numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends who loved Karla and will miss her sweet smile and loving spirit.

Memorials may be made to Happy Hearts Senior Care, 103 Softwind Lane, Concord, NC 28025, or by Zelle: [email protected]

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Jun
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.