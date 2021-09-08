Katherine "Kathy" Margaret SmithNovember 8, 1932 - September 4, 2021Katherine "Kathy" Margaret Smith, 88, of Rockwell, passed away at her home Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.She was born November 8, 1932, in Cabarrus County, to the late Pearl Weaver Sheets and William Anderson Sheets. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Harold Smith; one son, Mike Aldrige; and three sisters, Frances Barnhardt, Lorene Foster, and Pauline Nicols.In her early years, she worked at Kayser-Roth Hosiery Mill in Concord, and then decided to be a stay-at-home mom. She had two dogs, two cats, and a parrot. She loved her animals dearly and they were her life.Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Scott Smith and wife, Regina, and Jeff Smith; five grandchildren, Justin Smith, Jordan Smith, Josh Bolen, Stephanie Aldrige, and Craig Aldrige; one great-granddaughter, Kynzaleigh Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Oakboro Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Cabarrus Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6076, Concord, NC 28026.Whitley's Funeral Home