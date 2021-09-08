Menu
Katherine Margaret "Kathy" Smith
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Katherine "Kathy" Margaret Smith

November 8, 1932 - September 4, 2021

Katherine "Kathy" Margaret Smith, 88, of Rockwell, passed away at her home Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

She was born November 8, 1932, in Cabarrus County, to the late Pearl Weaver Sheets and William Anderson Sheets. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Harold Smith; one son, Mike Aldrige; and three sisters, Frances Barnhardt, Lorene Foster, and Pauline Nicols.

In her early years, she worked at Kayser-Roth Hosiery Mill in Concord, and then decided to be a stay-at-home mom. She had two dogs, two cats, and a parrot. She loved her animals dearly and they were her life.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Scott Smith and wife, Regina, and Jeff Smith; five grandchildren, Justin Smith, Jordan Smith, Josh Bolen, Stephanie Aldrige, and Craig Aldrige; one great-granddaughter, Kynzaleigh Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Oakboro Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Cabarrus Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6076, Concord, NC 28026.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Sep
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
