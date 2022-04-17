Kathleen "Kathy" Elizabeth Mountford ErvinMarch 21, 1947 - April 13, 2022Kathleen "Kathy" Elizabeth Mountford Ervin, 75, of Concord, died April 13, 2022, at Tucker Hospice House, after an extended period of declining health.Kathleen was born March 21, 1947, in Norfolk, Va., a daughter of the late Paul C. and Ella Mae White Mountford. She attended Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, Va. In her early adult life, she worked for Kresge, King and Zayres department stores and then General Electric Co. building television sets. Kathleen was a loving homemaker, raising two sons and provided child care for another working mom. She also took on the responsibility as caregiver for her mother-in-law and two of her husband's elderly relatives. Kathleen worked in church nurseries providing child care during services and taught toddler Sunday school class. She loved the beach and fishing at the coast with her wonderful husband and enjoyed making crocheted items for family, friends and Hospice House with her closest friend, Rosemary Sahr. Talented with crafts, she and her husband made custom writing pens. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend.In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Mae Jones; and her brothers, Ted Lewis Mountford and Paul C. Mountford Jr.Kathleen is survived by her husband of 57 years, John D. Ervin of Concord; sons, David Ervin (Robin) of Arden and Paul Ervin (Paula) of Kannapolis. She is also survived by five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews and their families.A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with nephew, Rob Ervin officiating. The family will receive friends, in the Chapel Lobby, one hour prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the Humane Society of Concord, 2010 Wilshire Ct., Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home