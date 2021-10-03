Kathleen Morgan Jones
October 27, 1928 - September 29, 2021
Mrs. Kathleen Morgan Jones passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her home.
Kathleen was born Oct. 27, 1928, in Augusta, Ga., a daughter of the late Dr. Frank Crossley Morgan and Catherine Fulton Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul Erastus Jones Jr.; sister, Nancy Morgan Champion; and brother, Thomas Edward Crossley Morgan.
After graduating from Concord High School in 1945, she earned her RN degree from the Cabarrus Hospital School of Nursing and practiced until she married in 1955 and became a full time homemaker and mom.
Left to cherish her memory are her five sons, Paul Fulton Jones (Susan) of Belton, Texas, Stuart Whichard Jones (Ramona) of Concord, David Campbell Jones of the home, Bryan Morgan Jones (Karen) of Burlington, and Ian Nelson Jones (Heidi) of Traverse City, Mich.; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 789, Concord, NC 28026 or to the Louise Harkey Scholarship Fund, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, c/o Cabarrus Health Foundation, 920 Church St. N, Concord, NC 28025, www.cabarrushealthcarefoundation.org/cabarrus-college-of-health-sciences/
.
The family will hold a private family service at a later time.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.