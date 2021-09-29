Kathy Beaver NelmsMrs. Kathy Beaver Nelms, 69, of China Grove, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home in China Grove.A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Reformed Church in Landis. The Rev. David Franks will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at the church.Kathy was born July 12, 1952, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Clyde Junior Beaver and Gurline Wilson Beaver.She was a member of First Reformed Church in Landis. She co-owned The Plumbing Shoppe, Inc., in Landis with her husband for 49 years. She was a loving wife, the best mom and an awesome Nana.Kathy is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Ronnie D. Nelms; daughter, Summer Faw (Chris) of Landis; son, Ryan Nelms (Delbert) of Landis; two sisters, Cindy Hoell (Chip) of Landis and Suzzette Flowers (Ronnie) of China Grove; five grandchildren, McKinley Faw, Marshal Faw, William Nelms, Myrella Venegas, and Mylena Venegas; niece, Rhonda Weaver (Phillip); and nephew, Jeff Flowers.Memorials may be sent to First Reformed Church, 210 North Central Ave., Landis, NC 28088 or to the South Rowan Booster Club, P.O. Box 521, China Grove, NC 28023.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory