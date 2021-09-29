Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathy Beaver Nelms
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Kathy Beaver Nelms

Mrs. Kathy Beaver Nelms, 69, of China Grove, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home in China Grove.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Reformed Church in Landis. The Rev. David Franks will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at the church.

Kathy was born July 12, 1952, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Clyde Junior Beaver and Gurline Wilson Beaver.

She was a member of First Reformed Church in Landis. She co-owned The Plumbing Shoppe, Inc., in Landis with her husband for 49 years. She was a loving wife, the best mom and an awesome Nana.

Kathy is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Ronnie D. Nelms; daughter, Summer Faw (Chris) of Landis; son, Ryan Nelms (Delbert) of Landis; two sisters, Cindy Hoell (Chip) of Landis and Suzzette Flowers (Ronnie) of China Grove; five grandchildren, McKinley Faw, Marshal Faw, William Nelms, Myrella Venegas, and Mylena Venegas; niece, Rhonda Weaver (Phillip); and nephew, Jeff Flowers.

Memorials may be sent to First Reformed Church, 210 North Central Ave., Landis, NC 28088 or to the South Rowan Booster Club, P.O. Box 521, China Grove, NC 28023.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
First Reformed Church
210 North Central Ave, Landis, NC
Oct
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Reformed Church
210 North Central Ave., Landis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry. Prayers
judy ritchie
Other
October 1, 2021
Skeet, Suzie, Ken, Nick Beaver
September 30, 2021
I Am SO SORRY To hear of your Loss And want to share my sympathy with all the FAMILY.
Frances Miller
Friend
September 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family of Kathy in your time of grief. You are in our prayers.
Ronald Fite
Family
September 30, 2021
Joseph,Carrie,Carmen(Alcantar)
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results