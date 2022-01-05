Menu
Kathy Rebecca Newton
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC
Kathy Rebecca Barnhardt Newton

January 8, 1947 - January 3, 2022

Kathy Rebecca Barnhardt Newton, 74, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Novant Health — Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House.

Born Jan. 8, 1947, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Harris Barnhardt and Maude Brotherton Barnhardt. In addition to her parents, Kathy was also preceded in death by her brother, Marvin H. Barnhardt Jr.

Kathy was a member of First United Methodist Church — China Grove, and retired from the Salisbury Police Department after 35 years of service as administrative secretary.

On April 13, 1968, she married Stephen Ray Newton and they have shared 53 years of marriage together.

Kathy was a loving wife and mother, yet her greatest joy was being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Stephen Ray Newton; two daughters, Lorie Lucas of China Grove and Carrie (Michael) McLain of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Haley Lucas, Madison Goodman, Chloe Cress and Rylie Cress; and two great-grandchildren, Avah Smith and Olivia Smith.

The family will receive friends at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service celebrating Kathy's life will be held at First United Methodist Church — China Grove, Thursday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Will Van Wieren officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her memory may do so to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 or to First United Methodist Church, 110 West Church St., China Grove, NC 28023.

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

www.linn-honeycutt.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St., China Grove, NC
Jan
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church - China Grove
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the family! Kathy was such a sweet person. She helped get me sworn in as a police officer at SPD in 1994 as I began my career. She was a pleasure to work with. May God bless and comfort her family!
Lana Sterling
Work
January 7, 2022
We are so saddened by this news. Our hearts pour out to Steve and the children and grandchildren. Kathy fought a strong and courteous battle all for the love of her family. Her love overflowed to those outside the family that needed her help and I know they are hurting also. I pray that all can ease their pain in knowing that she rests now with the Lord and will see her again.
Bob and Sue Torbush
Friend
January 7, 2022
