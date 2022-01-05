Kathy Rebecca Barnhardt Newton
January 8, 1947 - January 3, 2022
Kathy Rebecca Barnhardt Newton, 74, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Novant Health — Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House.
Born Jan. 8, 1947, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Harris Barnhardt and Maude Brotherton Barnhardt. In addition to her parents, Kathy was also preceded in death by her brother, Marvin H. Barnhardt Jr.
Kathy was a member of First United Methodist Church — China Grove, and retired from the Salisbury Police Department after 35 years of service as administrative secretary.
On April 13, 1968, she married Stephen Ray Newton and they have shared 53 years of marriage together.
Kathy was a loving wife and mother, yet her greatest joy was being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Stephen Ray Newton; two daughters, Lorie Lucas of China Grove and Carrie (Michael) McLain of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Haley Lucas, Madison Goodman, Chloe Cress and Rylie Cress; and two great-grandchildren, Avah Smith and Olivia Smith.
The family will receive friends at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service celebrating Kathy's life will be held at First United Methodist Church — China Grove, Thursday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Will Van Wieren officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her memory may do so to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
, P.O. Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 or to First United Methodist Church, 110 West Church St., China Grove, NC 28023.
