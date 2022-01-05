We are so saddened by this news. Our hearts pour out to Steve and the children and grandchildren. Kathy fought a strong and courteous battle all for the love of her family. Her love overflowed to those outside the family that needed her help and I know they are hurting also. I pray that all can ease their pain in knowing that she rests now with the Lord and will see her again.

Bob and Sue Torbush Friend January 7, 2022