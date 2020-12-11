Menu
Kathy Query Popwell
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Kathy Query Popwell

Kathy Marie Query Popwell, 70, of China Grove, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

Mrs. Popwell was born May 29, 1950, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Oscar Pete Query and Mary Bell Basinger Query. She was retired from Freightliner and was a member of United Auto Workers Local #3520. She also formerly worked in Cannon Mills. She was also a member of West A Church of God in Kannapolis. She loved spending time with her family, watching Hallmark movies, and shopping with her family. She also enjoyed baking sweets and cakes.

Mrs. Popwell is survived by her husband, James Leroy Popwell Sr.; daughter, Heather Popwell Bost and husband, David, of Kannapolis; son, James Leroy Popwell Jr. and wife, Heather, of Mooresville; granddaughter, Katie Bost; and three sisters, Betty Laney and Mildred Gray of Kannapolis, and Sherry Isenhour and husband, James, of Oakboro.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorials for Kathy be made to Lady's Funeral Home, 268 North Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Siah Ruth Richards
Friend
December 12, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Kathy's passing. She was a very dear friend for many years. We will miss her. Childhood memories are held in our hearts, until we meet again. See you in GLORY!
Ira & Judy Carter Mullis
December 10, 2020
