Kathy Query PopwellKathy Marie Query Popwell, 70, of China Grove, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.Mrs. Popwell was born May 29, 1950, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Oscar Pete Query and Mary Bell Basinger Query. She was retired from Freightliner and was a member of United Auto Workers Local #3520. She also formerly worked in Cannon Mills. She was also a member of West A Church of God in Kannapolis. She loved spending time with her family, watching Hallmark movies, and shopping with her family. She also enjoyed baking sweets and cakes.Mrs. Popwell is survived by her husband, James Leroy Popwell Sr.; daughter, Heather Popwell Bost and husband, David, of Kannapolis; son, James Leroy Popwell Jr. and wife, Heather, of Mooresville; granddaughter, Katie Bost; and three sisters, Betty Laney and Mildred Gray of Kannapolis, and Sherry Isenhour and husband, James, of Oakboro.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.The family requests that memorials for Kathy be made to Lady's Funeral Home, 268 North Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory