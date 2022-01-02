Kenneth BaldwinAugust 27, 1955 - December 26, 2021Kenneth Robert Baldwin, 66, of Charlotte, departed this life Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House, in Huntersville, after complications from endocarditis.He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 44 years, Paula Barnhardt Baldwin. Born Aug. 27, 1955, in Forsyth County, to Betty Mae Shears Baldwin (deceased 1966) and Clyde Stafford Baldwin (deceased 1968). After their passing, he and his siblings, Keith Charles Baldwin and Rebecca Gay Baldwin, were adopted by family members, Curby Frank Baldwin Jr. and Frances Shears Baldwin (deceased 2015) and their daughter, Shelia Baldwin Sherrill. The family moved to Concord in 1968, where Ken grew up and attended Mount Pleasant High School (graduated in 1973). Ken served as president of the Student Body and was an outstanding athlete, playing both football and baseball. During this time, Ken also coached Little League baseball. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Concord. Ken attended Western Carolina University, where he joined Tau Kappa Epsilon and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1977. Ken lived life on life's terms and dedicated 16 1/2 years of sobriety to the Hawthorne group in Charlotte. He retired after 40 years of service in the credit industry, including seven successful years in New York City. During his retirement, Ken enjoyed substitute teaching at Independence High School. He was the wind beneath Paula's wings, during her many years as a professional actress and Theatre Arts Educator. Ken was a fabulous cook, loved watching old movies, still enjoyed attending Friday night football with friends at Mount Pleasant High School, was a lifelong New York Yankees fan, took great pride in his yardwork and listened to the grooving tones of Steely Dan, Carly Simon, the Doobie Brothers, and other great artists of the 70s and 80s. Ken was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Shears and Beatrice Fry Shears and Curby Frank Baldwin Sr. and Lanta Stafford Baldwin.In addition to his wife and siblings, he is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Ken had a close relationship with his wife's family including his mother-in-law, Mary W. Barnhardt (deceased 2013) and Paula's brothers, Wayne Barnhardt and wife, Deanna and Steve Barnhardt and wife, Theresa. He is also survived by his feline family, Oscar, Felix, Freckles, and Annie.A celebration of Ken's life will be postponed until Spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metrolina Intergroup Association; or Charlotte Rescue Mission.Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory, Inc