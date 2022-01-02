Menu
Kenneth Baldwin
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Independence High SchoolMount Pleasant High School
FUNERAL HOME
Boston's-Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC
Kenneth Baldwin

August 27, 1955 - December 26, 2021

Kenneth Robert Baldwin, 66, of Charlotte, departed this life Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House, in Huntersville, after complications from endocarditis.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 44 years, Paula Barnhardt Baldwin. Born Aug. 27, 1955, in Forsyth County, to Betty Mae Shears Baldwin (deceased 1966) and Clyde Stafford Baldwin (deceased 1968). After their passing, he and his siblings, Keith Charles Baldwin and Rebecca Gay Baldwin, were adopted by family members, Curby Frank Baldwin Jr. and Frances Shears Baldwin (deceased 2015) and their daughter, Shelia Baldwin Sherrill. The family moved to Concord in 1968, where Ken grew up and attended Mount Pleasant High School (graduated in 1973). Ken served as president of the Student Body and was an outstanding athlete, playing both football and baseball. During this time, Ken also coached Little League baseball. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Concord. Ken attended Western Carolina University, where he joined Tau Kappa Epsilon and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1977. Ken lived life on life's terms and dedicated 16 1/2 years of sobriety to the Hawthorne group in Charlotte. He retired after 40 years of service in the credit industry, including seven successful years in New York City. During his retirement, Ken enjoyed substitute teaching at Independence High School. He was the wind beneath Paula's wings, during her many years as a professional actress and Theatre Arts Educator. Ken was a fabulous cook, loved watching old movies, still enjoyed attending Friday night football with friends at Mount Pleasant High School, was a lifelong New York Yankees fan, took great pride in his yardwork and listened to the grooving tones of Steely Dan, Carly Simon, the Doobie Brothers, and other great artists of the 70s and 80s. Ken was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Shears and Beatrice Fry Shears and Curby Frank Baldwin Sr. and Lanta Stafford Baldwin.

In addition to his wife and siblings, he is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Ken had a close relationship with his wife's family including his mother-in-law, Mary W. Barnhardt (deceased 2013) and Paula's brothers, Wayne Barnhardt and wife, Deanna and Steve Barnhardt and wife, Theresa. He is also survived by his feline family, Oscar, Felix, Freckles, and Annie.

A celebration of Ken's life will be postponed until Spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metrolina Intergroup Association; or Charlotte Rescue Mission.

Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory, Inc

www.roseborosmortuary.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Paula, my prayers are with you as the days get quieter. I love my Big Brother, and will miss him deeply. I will Always be here for you Paula, we love.
Shelia Sherrill
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I spoke to him on fb about when you lived in new york. He told me about when he worked in the garments industry. I pray and wish you the best. I have been in the place you are now. I lost my first husband many years ago. But your memories will help you a lot
Irene Alward Beaver
January 1, 2022
My condolences to the family and friends. Kenneth was a beautiful, kind, man. GOD'S continued Grace to the family. A virtual hug to Paula and butterfly kisses. RIP, Kenneth.
Luvinia Dunlap
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathies. The world has lost a really great guy.
Bobby Funk
Friend
December 31, 2021
Please accept my condolences for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this time of grief.
LL
Other
December 28, 2021
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Ll
December 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 28, 2021
