Kenneth Daniel HarringtonSeptember 3, 1932 - October 6, 2020Kenneth Daniel Harrington, 88, of Salisbury, died Monday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Elmcroft of Salisbury, after a period of declining health.His funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at Whitley's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m., prior to the funeral. Burial with military honors will follow at the National Cemetery in Salisbury Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m.Kenneth was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Rowan Co., a son of the late John Fletcher Harrington and Bertha Morgan Harrington. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother, Hoyt Harrington; and sister, Lily Mae Harrington.Kenneth was a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He was of the Catholic faith, attending Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, sports on T.V., camping and going to the beach with his wife.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Barnhardt Harrington; son, Gary Harrington, both of Salisbury; daughter, Debbie Eden of Nevada; two granddaughters, April Litchfield and Christina Alexander; four great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Cline; brothers, Charles and William Harrington; and numerous nieces and nephews.Whitley's Funeral Home