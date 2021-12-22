Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hartsell Jr.Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hartsell Jr. went home to be with The Lord Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.Ken was a loving son, brother, father and friend. He was one of the best, most loved and revered sound engineers on the East Coast, with an impeccable ear and talent for making any artist or band he worked with sound incredible. Kenny touched so many with his deep care and passion for music. He began playing guitar and singing while still a teenager and, over the years, began mixing sound in studio, and live, for hundreds of artists. Even when he was just sitting around the fire pit with his family, playing guitar and singing, there was something so special in his touch and voice. God truly blessed him and his family with the gift of music and encouragement.He was so very proud of his children, and they were his world. He was a wonderful father with a strong hand and soft heart who carried burdens and dried tears on his broad shoulders with love. Ken was a true friend. If you were blessed to be one of them, you know the love, care, and support he so faithfully gave. How in the world he was so loving and giving and caring to so very many people in his life, is a testament to his enormous heart and compassion. That kind and amount of love can only come from one source: God.He loved The Lord. He didn't go around preaching to everyone, but loving everyone. And that was his testimony. He loved his family so much. His mother, father, sisters, and brother, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces were precious to him. He had a gift for making everyone laugh with his video chats, voices he did, and characters he created. He genuinely wanted nothing more than others' happiness; for them to be happy.He is survived by his son, Trey Hartsell; daughter, Kadi Hartsell; their mother, Kathy Sides; mother, Shirley Hartsell of Midland; sisters, Pebbles Faircloth and husband, Keith, of Wingate, Stacy Troutman and husband, Dan, of Mt. Pleasant; brother, Phillip Hartsell and Candy, of Midland; nephews, Cody, Dustin, and Brandon; and niece, Heather.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Wallena Hartsell, and Ray and Ruth Nance; father, Kenneth Hartsell Sr.; and stepmother, Brenda Hartsell.Pallbearers will be Trey Hartsell, Phillip Hartsell, Tony Hartsell, Brandon Wensil, Dustin Curlee, Dan Troutman, Bradley Swaringen, and Jonathan Treece.A visitation and service will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., in Kannapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 22, beginning with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m., and concluded at the graveside located in Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd., in Kannapolis. A music industry celebration of his life will be held Jan. 9, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Duck's in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Memorial arrangements to be announced at the service and celebration events.Flowers may be sent to Whitley's Funeral Home. Cards may be sent to The Hartsell Family, 3139 Highway 777, Loris, SC 29569.Whitley's Funeral Home