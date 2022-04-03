Kenneth Ward Miller
August 28, 1927 - March 31, 2022
Ken Miller was a man who cared deeply about his family, his community, and his country. He served them all with honor and distinction over a long life, exemplified the West Point motto of duty, honor, country. Ken passed away peacefully at home Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Ken was born in Concord, Aug. 28, 1927, to Claude Henry Miller and Lillian Hamilton Miller and grew up as an only child on Vance Street. The depression years were hard for their family, but Ken had many fond memories of this close-knit blue-collar neighborhood, and he stayed in touch with many of his childhood friends.
Ken graduated from Concord High School in 1944. During World War II, citizens had an intense desire to serve their country; he chose the U.S. Army and was tenacious in pursuing a Congressional appointment to West Point, where he enrolled in June 1945. Ken was young for his class, and he had had one less year of high school than many of his classmates. Some of them were older and had had prior military and even combat experience. Ken persevered through Beast Barracks and the ensuing academic and military challenges and graduated in 1949.
When the Korean War broke out one year later, Ken and his classmates, green 2nd Lieutenants, were rushed into combat to stop the ferocious North Korean onslaught. At age 23, he found himself in command of a 40-man rifle platoon, far from home on the front lines in a strange land.
On Sept. 11, 1950, he was gravely wounded leading an assault on an enemy position. He survived this wound and returned to Korea one year later as the aide-de-camp to the division commander of the 2nd Infantry Division. Following this assignment, he was given command of a heavy mortar company.
Ken received several medals for his West Point and Korean War service including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, but he was most proud of his Combat Infantryman Badge and his paratrooper jump wings.
After his Korean War service, Ken was posted to Ft. Bragg. He was introduced to the love of his life, Carolyn Little Miller in Concord. They were married in just two months after her graduation from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1954. They wrote a beautiful 67 year love story together. In 1958, with a young son and a second baby on the way, Ken took a leap of faith and left his secure job with Ford Motor Company to become the New York Life representative in Concord.
Ken was a community leader, serving actively in The Concord Rotary Club, where he was president and a Paul Harris Fellow; in the Jaycees; and the Concord Chamber of Commerce. He served in every possible leadership role at Central United Methodist Church and was a founder of BSA Troop 44 at the church.
Ken is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two sons, Ward (Kathryn) of Atlanta, and Courtenay (Amelia) of Charlotte. He has six grandchildren, Rankin (Travis) Langley, Kenneth III (Shawna), and Will, all of Atlanta, Virginia (Blake) Self of Charlotte, Payson Miller of New York City, and Claude Miller of Washington, D.C.; six great-grandchildren, Lillian, Eden, and Lucie Langley, Patrick and Elise Miller, and Margaret Self; Dianne Little is a special niece; and Chris and Lori Lentz have played important roles in their lives.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Whitney Hartsell Miller.
Carolyn and the family are especially grateful for the excellent medical care he received. Dr. Ladd Hamrick, and later Dr. Doug Kelling and his staff, delivered unsurpassed medical care. Ken had a fantastic team of caregivers led by Amy Carpenter, and assisted by Tammy Childers, Sabre Furr, and caregivers from Home Instead. These women gave and gave to Ken and Carolyn far and above what was expected.
A private family inurnment is planned for Saturday, April 9, at Central United Methodist Church in Concord. This will be followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. The family will receive visitors in the church parlor after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Central U.M.C., 30 Union St., N Concord, NC 28025; The Wounded Warrior Project
; or the USO.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 3, 2022.