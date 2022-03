Kenyatta Lamont Martin



Mr. Kenyatta Lamont Martin, 35, of Kannapolis, died Monday May 31, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday 7, at 3:30 p.m., at the Living Waters Church in Kannapolis. Visitation will be held from 3 to 3:30 p.m., prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.