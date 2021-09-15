Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Kerry Wayne Teague
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Kerry Wayne Teague

Kerry Wayne Teague, 60, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kerry was a retired NASCAR driver. In 1983, he was top semi-modified and late model driver at Concord Motor Speedway. In 1987, he was champion of Concord Motor Speedway short track races and super truck races. In 1995, he was an occasional Winston Cup and ARCA racer. Kerry's passion in life was racing.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Brenda Teague; daughters, Ashley and husband, Gene Tucker and Brittany and husband, Travis Clark; grandchildren, Kellen and Bailey Tucker, and Trevor and Lauren Clark; sister, Kelly Teague; special children, Corbin Crisco, Elijah Jones, and Adam Craddock. Kerry loved his grandchildren and was always looking forward to spending time with them.

A celebration of life for Kerry will be announced at a later date.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
I'm very sorry for your loss Brenda. I hope you are doing alright.
Lynne Childers
Other
September 27, 2021
