Kevin Scott BurrisDecember 30, 1962 - September 26, 2020Kevin Scott Burris, 57, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his home.Per Kevin's request there will be no funeral service.Kevin was born in Cabarrus County, Dec. 30, 1962, to Margie Furr Burris and the late Titus V. Burris. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He was a plumber by trade. But most of all he enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and playing golf.He is survived by his wife, Sharon H. Burris; mother, Margie Furr Burris; brother, Dean Burris; sister, Susan Deberry (Lynn); and nephews, Robert, Thomas and John.Memorials in Kevin's honor may be made to New Hope Worship Center, Give Hope Fund, 452 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord, NC 28025.