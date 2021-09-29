Kim Arvine OvercashMr. Kim Arvine Overcash, 69, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home, in China Grove.A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Curtis Parker will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, prior to the service.Interment with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct.1, at Salisbury National Cemetery.Mr. Overcash was born July 19, 1952, in Concord. He was a son of the late Nolan Arvine Overcash and Helen Hamby Overcash. Kim graduated from A.L. Brown High School and later graduated from Rowan Cabarrus Community College with an Associate's Degree. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service having been stationed in four countries. He later worked for EDS in Charlotte and was a member of South China Grove Baptist Church. Kim loved his family and the Lord. He was also an avid fisherman.Mr. Overcash is survived by his wife of 30 years, Chon; two daughters, Christina James of Newberry, S.C. and Renea Jones of Norfolk, Va.; two sisters, Janice Escandon and Cynthia Jackson, both of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; two brothers, Johnny Overcash of Kannapolis and Bobby Overcash of Mt. Pleasant; and 10 grandchildren.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory