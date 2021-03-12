Larry Howard CashionFebruary 29, 1940 - March 8, 2021Larry Howard Cashion, 81, passed away Monday morning, March 8, 2021, at his home in Swannanoa, following a period of declining health.Born Feb. 29, 1940, in Salisbury, he was the son of the late William Howard and R.V. Nance Cashion.Larry was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School, and had honorably served his country with the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Cashion had retired after more than 30 years of dedicated service from the N.C. Prison System, where he was an area administrator.Loving family members include his wife, Sherrie Saunders Cashion; and his children, Holli Whitehead, Deborah Clark and Steven Cashion.Graveside services to remember and celebrate the life of Mr. Cashion were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Carolina Memorial Park, conducted by David Gales. Military graveside rites were conducted by the N.C. National Honor Guard and the Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard.For those who prefer, memorials in Mr. Cashion's name may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.Whitley's Funeral Home