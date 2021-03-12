Menu
Larry Howard Cashion
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
A.L. Brown High School
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Larry Howard Cashion

February 29, 1940 - March 8, 2021

Larry Howard Cashion, 81, passed away Monday morning, March 8, 2021, at his home in Swannanoa, following a period of declining health.

Born Feb. 29, 1940, in Salisbury, he was the son of the late William Howard and R.V. Nance Cashion.

Larry was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School, and had honorably served his country with the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Cashion had retired after more than 30 years of dedicated service from the N.C. Prison System, where he was an area administrator.

Loving family members include his wife, Sherrie Saunders Cashion; and his children, Holli Whitehead, Deborah Clark and Steven Cashion.

Graveside services to remember and celebrate the life of Mr. Cashion were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Carolina Memorial Park, conducted by David Gales. Military graveside rites were conducted by the N.C. National Honor Guard and the Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard.

For those who prefer, memorials in Mr. Cashion's name may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 12, 2021.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Sherrie, I am so sad to hear of your loss. Sending prayers and hugs. May God give you a peace that only HE can provide, now and in the days ahead.
Deborah S. Roach
March 12, 2021
