Larry David Clark
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carolina Cremation Service - Salisbury
650 Industrial Ave
Salisbury, NC
Larry David Clark

Larry David Clark Sr., 67, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

He was born Sept. 7, 1954, in Concord, to the late Robert and June Horne Clark. He was a 1973 graduate of A.L. Brown High School. Larry had worked at Cannon Mills, Ben Franklin Crafts in Kannapolis and most recently Food Lion in Kannapolis.

Larry was very talented and enjoyed drawing, painting, making floral arrangements.

Larry is survived by his son, Larry David Clark Jr. of Salisbury; sisters, Susan Clark Smith and husband, Harold, of Mooresville, Pat Beaver of China Grove, and Lynnette Petrea of Kannapolis; brothers, Billy Ray Clark of China Grove, and William L. Clark of High Rock Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m., at Potter's House Fellowship in Faith, conducted by Staff Sgt. Christopher M. Smith and Pastor Alan Hess.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the ICU, Reynolds Tower, at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston- Salem.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Potter's House Fellowship in Faith
Faith, NC
