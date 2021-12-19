Larry Eugene Frady Sr.February 15, 1943 - December 16, 2021Larry Eugene Frady Sr. walked through the gates of heaven and into the arms of Jesus Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after several years of declining health.A private graveside service will be held with Mr. David Threatt officiating. Burial will follow in Saint James Reformed Church Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.Gene was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Spartanburg, S.C., and grew up in a tiny community called Poole's Bend, named for his ancestors. His parents were the late Carl M. Frady and Ethel Poole Frady. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy Frady Lowe.Over a gospel ministry span of 50 years, the Rev. Frady pastored several churches — Gamble Hill Baptist Church, Bessemer City, Stowe Memorial Baptist Church, Belmont, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Boomer, Memorial Baptist Church, Kannapolis, Calvary Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, Kannapolis, and Saint James Reformed Church in Mt. Pleasant. Gene was ordained both in the Southern Baptist denomination and the Associate Reformed Presbyterian denomination. He attended the Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute.Gene was passionate about gospel music and was a professional singer with the Pine Ridge Boys and several other groups, making public and television appearances. He loved his God, his family, and his churches. Being a pastor was what he loved so much. Statistics were his forte and especially anything to do with sports, even from the beginning, and the Bible. He loved the outdoors and had a keen sense of humor, and a phenomenal memory.He is survived by his loving wife Gaye; children, Larry Frady II, U.S. Air Force Retired, (Wendy), Scott A. Frady (Dana), and Carl E. Frady (Shelley); four grandchildren, Lauren Frady, Carter Frady, Ally Frady and Ashley Frady; a number of cousins; and one nephew, Brent Acker.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Gene's memory be made to Saint James Reformed Church, P.O. Box 447, 8350 Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland