Larry J. HallmanLarry J. Hallman, 75, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, with his loving son, Jeremy, at his side.A native of Concord, Larry was the son of William Edward Hallman and Arttie Ledbetter Hallman.Larry is survived by his sons, David M. Hallman, Jeremy L. Hallman, and Jason P. Hallman; and his brothers and sisters, William Hallman (Elsie), Danny Hallman (Jackie), Jimmy Hallman (Pat), Sylvia Bagby (Joe), and Gloria Bergey (Dean).The family will receive friends from 11:15 to 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 NC Hwy 73 E, in Concord, with a memorial service to follow at 12:15 p.m. Interment will take place at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Larry's dear friend, Pastor Jon Webster, will be officiating the memorial service.Larry was employed with Memorial Gardens of Concord as a landscaper, and in his spare time enjoyed fishing. Larry was an outstanding father and friend, and all who knew him loved him very much. He will be greatly missed.