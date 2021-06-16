Menu
Larry Wayne King
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Larry Wayne King

November 17, 1940 - June 14, 2021

Larry Wayne King, 80, of Concord, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Bethel Church of Midland, 12700 Idlebrook Rd., in Midland, with the Revs. Mark Clontz and Joe Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The King family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Mr. King was born Nov. 17, 1940, in Cabarrus County, to the late Marvin S. King and Vera Lowery King. He was a long-time member of Bethel Church. He was a Trailways bus driver for many years. After retirement from Trailways he worked for Waylin Corporation Tool Company. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing and growing a garden.

He is survived by daughters, Juanita King Porter (Kent) and Angie King Aycoth (Jimmy); and grandchildren, Lucas and Hannah Porter and Shannan Aycoth Williams (Casey).

Memorials may be directed to Pine Grove Baptist Church, 9203 Concord Hwy., Indian Trail, NC 28079.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethel Church of Midland
12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, NC
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Church of Midland
12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
