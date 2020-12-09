Larry James MarlowDecember 5, 1940 - December 5, 2020Larry James Marlow, of Concord, went to be with his Lord and Savior on his 80th birthday, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.Born in Cabarrus County, Dec. 5, 1940, Larry was the son of the late Charles John Marlow and Ruth Elliott Marlow of Kannapolis. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Saundra Marlow Beacham.Larry was a 1959 graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. He began his career in the newspaper business at the age of 11, with The Daily Independent in Kannapolis, delivering newspapers on his bicycle. He worked there for many years in different capacities. He was later employed by The Concord Tribune, and in 1961, Larry took a job with The Charlotte Observer and in 1962, he married Sharon Drye from Concord. From 1963 to 1965, Larry served in the U.S. Army, with the 4th Training Regiment, MP Headquarters Company at Fort Gordon, Ga. After returning home, Larry returned to the Charlotte Observer, where he remained until his retirement in 1996. He continued to work part-time for three years after his retirement. Also, Larry and Sharon enjoyed attending the monthly meeting of "The Observer Retiree Breakfast."After returning to Charlotte from the Army, Larry and his family joined Plaza Baptist Church, where he helped establish the Plaza Baptist Child Development Center. Later, Larry and his family returned to Cabarrus County, residing in the Odell Community, and joined Pitts Baptist Church. In 1982, he helped in the establishment of the Pitts Baptist Child Development Center, which has been in operation for more than 30 years now. He also served as chairman of the committee for many years. Besides serving on the Building/Grounds Committee and as an usher, Larry would go to church early each Sunday morning to prepare the bulletins for worship service and to unlock the buildings across the campus before services began. Larry loved the Lord and his church. His favorite Bible verse was: Galatians 6:7 "Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap."When his sons were younger, Larry spent time with them teaching them to hunt, fish, and play golf. He also loved gardening, and for many summers, he planted a large vegetable garden that fed many family members and friends on the honor system. He loved his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and he enjoyed riding them on his John Deere tractor or pulling them in the wagon. Larry was an avid golfer, and after his retirement, he played for many years with his friends on Monday mornings at The Tradition Golf Course. Also, in order for him to stay current about community affairs, you could find Larry at the monthly Cabarrus County commissioners' meetings.Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sharon Drye Marlow; sons, the Rev. Larry Todd Marlow and wife, Lisa, of Gastonia, James Trent Marlow and wife, Natalie, of Concord; grandchildren, Drew, Kaitlyn, Kameron, Karigan, Brooke, Lewis and Reece; and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Cayson.The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Pitts Baptist Church in Concord, officiated by the Revs. B. Scott Davis and L. Todd Marlow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Pitts Baptist Child Development Center, 140 Pitts School Rd. NW, Concord NC 28027.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord