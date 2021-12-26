Larry Wayne Noles Sr.September 25, 1942 - December 23, 2021Larry Wayne Noles Sr., 79, of Rockwell, traded his tired worn-out body for a new one free of pain and sorrow Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his family.He was born to parents, Willie Morris and Margaret Scercy Noles Sept. 25, 1942, in Charlotte. He worked many years in construction with his brother, R.S.; and son, Wayne, building houses in the local area. His love for woodworking extended to his daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed helping with special projects and building special gifts for the family at Christmas.In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Shue Noles; son, Larry "Wayne" Noles Jr.; and sisters, Nancy Hooks and Linda Yates.He is survived by his brother, R.S. Noles of Concord; three daughters, Tamara Chisholm (Tim) of Rockwell, Teresa Boyd (Rick) of Virginia, and Regena Dabbs (Waylan) of China Grove. Larry leaves many cherished memories with his grandchildren, Josh McKnight (Ashley), Jordan McKnight (Shavel), Brad Crider (Ashley), Justin Crider (Kearra), Patrick and Zane Noles, Leah Barkley, Ashlyn Hunsucker (Sam), Alisha Rupard (Timothy) and Charisa Osborne (Keith). These memories have and will also be shared with his 21 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, Emery, Wyatt, Derek, and Liam McKnight, Wrenlei and Koltyn Hunsucker, Nicolais, Jacob, Kaylyn and Silas Rupard, Maggie, Landon, Austin, and Whitley Crider, Macee, Isaiah, Elijah, Micaiah, and Uriah Osborne.First and foremost, Larry loved the Lord, and was a devoted husband and father. His family was always his number one priority. He was not a wealthy man, but he definitely had the love of and for his family and friends with whom he was always willing to give of himself. Larry was a musician, playing the guitar and leading the choir in church. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors whether it was gardening, planting flowers or watching birds.A few special friends to mention: the late Don Hill, a long-time church friend with whom he shared his love of music; a special family member, Bernie Fournier, who he was so proud of for the man he had become; Bill Taylor and Kenneth Ray "Porky" Scercy, both lifetime friends and "partners in crime."A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother. Proverbs 18:24The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 27, from 12 to 1:45 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home Concord with Pastor Buster Mullins and Timothy Rupard officiating. Burial will follow at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens. The pallbearers for Larry will be Brad and Justin Crider, Josh and Jordan McKnight, Nicolais Rupard and Bernie Fournier.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tucker Hospice House for their compassion and care for our father and request that people make donations to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081, in lieu of sending flowers."Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."- Rabindranath TagoreFrom the daughters: We cannot say enough about our father, there are not enough words. We could not have had a better father, teacher, protector, or friend. He taught us what it means to be a good person, friend, Christian and parent. His love and life lessons for us and all his family will never be forgotten. Until we meet again daddy, we love you!!Hartsell Funeral Home