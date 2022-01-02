Latha Carter BarrierSeptember 14, 1927 - December 30, 2021Mrs. Latha Carter Barrier of Irish Potato Rd., in Concord, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Andrews Living Center.Her funeral service was held at 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Bill Nix and Nathan Brooks. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The family will be at Betty Frye's home on Irish Potato Rd.Latha was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Cabarrus County, to the late John O. Carter and Lilly Mae Dry Carter. She was also preceded in death by husband, Martin L. Barrier; son, Dewayne Barrier; brother, Billy Carter and wife, Audrey; sister, Mae Jenkins and husband, Elwood; nephew, John Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Edward Frye.She owned and operated Latha's Drapery Shop for 30 years. Latha was a member of Glorieta Baptist Church, and was devoted to her family, especially her many nieces and nephews.Latha is survived by sister, Betty Frye; special niece, Libby McLester and husband, Ronald; and a number of nieces and nephews and other family members.Memorials may be sent to Rocky River Presbyterian Church Children and Youth Programs, 7940 Rocky River Rd., Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home