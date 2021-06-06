Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Mauney Jackson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC
Laura Mauney Jackson

December 2, 1939 - June 3, 2021

Laura Mauney Jackson, 81, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 2, 1939, in Gaston County, to Martin and Etta Carter Mauney.

Mrs. Jackson retired from News America Marketing in 2002. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed flowers and gardening. Mrs. Jackson loved having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Henry Jackson Jr.; sister, Ann Furr; and brother, William "Bill" Carter.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Darla Jackson Palmer of Gold Hill; sons, Daren Martin Jackson (Lisa) of Concord, Ronald Lee Jackson of Kannapolis, and Stoney Dean Jackson (Daniela) of Gold Hill; grandchildren, Ronnie Lee Jackson Jr. of Catawba, Nicholas Jackson (Terra) of China Grove, Michael Barley (Amber) of Concord, Kayla Jones (Glenn) of Salisbury, Stephanie Jackson of Salisbury, Shannon Jackson of Mount Airy, Hank Jackson of Concord, Maggie Jackson of China Grove, and Stuart Jackson of Concord; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends and relatives, Tuesday, June 8, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, with the Rev. Michael Herring officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 and to the American Heart Association, 128 S Tryon St. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Powles Staton Funeral Home

of Rockwell

www.powlesfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street, Rockwell, NC
Jun
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street, Rockwell, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Powles Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.