Laura Mauney Jackson
December 2, 1939 - June 3, 2021
Laura Mauney Jackson, 81, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 2, 1939, in Gaston County, to Martin and Etta Carter Mauney.
Mrs. Jackson retired from News America Marketing in 2002. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed flowers and gardening. Mrs. Jackson loved having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Henry Jackson Jr.; sister, Ann Furr; and brother, William "Bill" Carter.
Laura is survived by her daughter, Darla Jackson Palmer of Gold Hill; sons, Daren Martin Jackson (Lisa) of Concord, Ronald Lee Jackson of Kannapolis, and Stoney Dean Jackson (Daniela) of Gold Hill; grandchildren, Ronnie Lee Jackson Jr. of Catawba, Nicholas Jackson (Terra) of China Grove, Michael Barley (Amber) of Concord, Kayla Jones (Glenn) of Salisbury, Stephanie Jackson of Salisbury, Shannon Jackson of Mount Airy, Hank Jackson of Concord, Maggie Jackson of China Grove, and Stuart Jackson of Concord; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends and relatives, Tuesday, June 8, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, with the Rev. Michael Herring officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 and to the American Heart Association
, 128 S Tryon St. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Powles Staton Funeral Home
of Rockwellwww.powlesfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.