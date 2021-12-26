Lawrence ConradJuly 8, 1943 - December 14, 2021Lawrence Conrad, 78, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully, at home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.He was born to the late Dorothy and Daniel Conrad, July 8, 1943. He was a member of the Class of 1962 at Weir High School, a U.S. Army veteran, and retired with 36 years of service from the Weirton Steel Company (Pipe Shop). He was a member of Harrisburg United Methodist Church and Weirton Steel Company's 25 year club. After moving to Charlotte, in 2002, he worked at the former Larkhaven Golf course for 14 years.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn (Kay) Petit; son, Larry Todd Conrad; and his grandson, Charles "Chase" Emerson Conrad.The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Toni Ruth Smith.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Ryan Conrad; sons, Scott (Kris), Aaron (Jennifer), and Christopher (Jaicie); grandchildren, Haley Conrad Dye (Rodd), Zackery, Alex, Katie, Addison, Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Vayeda and Zane.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harrisburg United Methodist Church Building fund, P.O. Box 970, Harrisburg, NC 28075.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg