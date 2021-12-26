Menu
Lawrence Conrad
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
Lawrence Conrad

July 8, 1943 - December 14, 2021

Lawrence Conrad, 78, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully, at home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

He was born to the late Dorothy and Daniel Conrad, July 8, 1943. He was a member of the Class of 1962 at Weir High School, a U.S. Army veteran, and retired with 36 years of service from the Weirton Steel Company (Pipe Shop). He was a member of Harrisburg United Methodist Church and Weirton Steel Company's 25 year club. After moving to Charlotte, in 2002, he worked at the former Larkhaven Golf course for 14 years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn (Kay) Petit; son, Larry Todd Conrad; and his grandson, Charles "Chase" Emerson Conrad.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Toni Ruth Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Ryan Conrad; sons, Scott (Kris), Aaron (Jennifer), and Christopher (Jaicie); grandchildren, Haley Conrad Dye (Rodd), Zackery, Alex, Katie, Addison, Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Vayeda and Zane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harrisburg United Methodist Church Building fund, P.O. Box 970, Harrisburg, NC 28075.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home
12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, NC
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home
12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, NC
Your VCA Stoney Creek Family
December 28, 2021
To the Conrad family, we never can find what is the proper thing to say when you lose someone you love. Just knowing Chris and seeing how he presents himself his father can be proud of the children he raised. He may not be with you here on earth but he always will be in our hearts. Gob Bless
Keith Freeze
Other
December 16, 2021
The Freeze Family
December 16, 2021
