Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Lee Pierce III
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
Lawrence Lee Pierce III

November 30, 1945 - December 9, 2020

Lawrence Lee Pierce III, 75, of Mallard Pointe Dr., in Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House, in Kannapolis. He was born in New Orleans, La., Nov. 30, 1945, to the late Lawrence L. Pierce Jr. and the late Olivia Wallace Pierce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dora Page; and a niece, Levar Jordan.

Lawrence received in education in New Orleans, La., and was formerly employed with Industrial Metals. He was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Kannapolis and Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at Clark Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lora Mae Jones Pierce of the home; three sons, Lawrence L. Pierce IV of Concord, Bryan J. Pierce Sr. (Debra) of Greensboro, and Kenneth L. Pierce Sr. (Shanetta) of Kannapolis; daughter, Letricia Pierce Jones (Lawrence) of Kannapolis; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Pierce of Kannapolis; brother, Wayne Posey of Baton Rouge, La.,; aunt, Lee Ester Simmons; sisters-in-law, Leanna Anderson and Roselyn Francis; brother-in-law, Lionel Jones; bonus sons, Dennis Gordon (Sherry) of Kannapolis, Oliver S. Williams III (Kelli) of Concord; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19, Masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfunralhomeinc.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Don Carroll & Family
December 15, 2020
Dear Pierce family, I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Pierce when he was a school bus driver. He was a gentle, sweet man who was adored by all. I loved to hear him speak, his NO accent was my favorite. He adored his wife, always smiled when speaking of her. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lesley Jones
December 14, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to Ken Pierce & Family during this time.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Family
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results