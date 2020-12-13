Lawrence Lee Pierce IIINovember 30, 1945 - December 9, 2020Lawrence Lee Pierce III, 75, of Mallard Pointe Dr., in Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House, in Kannapolis. He was born in New Orleans, La., Nov. 30, 1945, to the late Lawrence L. Pierce Jr. and the late Olivia Wallace Pierce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dora Page; and a niece, Levar Jordan.Lawrence received in education in New Orleans, La., and was formerly employed with Industrial Metals. He was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Kannapolis and Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro.A public viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at Clark Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lora Mae Jones Pierce of the home; three sons, Lawrence L. Pierce IV of Concord, Bryan J. Pierce Sr. (Debra) of Greensboro, and Kenneth L. Pierce Sr. (Shanetta) of Kannapolis; daughter, Letricia Pierce Jones (Lawrence) of Kannapolis; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Pierce of Kannapolis; brother, Wayne Posey of Baton Rouge, La.,; aunt, Lee Ester Simmons; sisters-in-law, Leanna Anderson and Roselyn Francis; brother-in-law, Lionel Jones; bonus sons, Dennis Gordon (Sherry) of Kannapolis, Oliver S. Williams III (Kelli) of Concord; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.Due to COVID-19, Masks must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.