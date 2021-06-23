Leah Loreen Myers FridayLeah Loreen Myers Friday's gentle and loving spirit returned to the Universe Sunday, June 20, 2021. She had been cared for and comforted at home during her long, heroic battle against cancer by her loving husband and with compassionate and caring support from Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.Mrs. Friday was born, Sept. 14, 1947, in Dowagiac, Mich., to the late Lois Butcher Myers and Lindon B. Myers.Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved and devoted husband, Paul; two daughters, Tracey Rodell of Las Vegas and Anya Friday of Chicago; sons-in-law, Michael Gellett and Terry Nugent; and two grandchildren, Zachery Rodell and Rowena Gellett.Leah graduated from Watervlet Michigan High School and received her bachelor's and MSW degrees magna cum laude from Western Michigan University, in Kalamazoo. Leah was a loving and caring person committed to helping others and who, as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, was also trained as a Marriage and Family Therapist and Substance Abuse Counselor to provide a wide range of public services. She was previously employed by Family & Children's' Services, Battle Creek, Mich., and was Director of a residential treatment center for teenage girls in Van Buren County, Michigan, before moving to Concord in 1992. She was employed at the Developmental Evaluation Center and then as a mental health therapist at Daymark Recovery Services - Concord until she retired in 2012Leah was a caring and devoted wife, a great listener, avid reader, cat lover and an Astrologer. She was known by friends, family, and others as both a great cook and gracious hostess. She loved flowers, nature, and animals of all sorts - especially the birds and squirrels which she watched daily.The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff at Levine Cancer Institute at Atrium Hospital in Concord and especially the caring and comforting home care nurses and CNAs from Cabarrus Hospice.All arrangements are private.Memorials in Leah's name may be sent to Cabarrus County Hospice, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory