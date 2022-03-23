Lee Etta Fields JonesAugust 23, 1933 - March 21, 2022Lee Etta "Flip" Jones, 88, passed peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones in Mt. Pleasant.She was born Aug. 23, 1933, in Adair, W.Va., to the late Romie and Sybil Fields.Lee was a graduate of Nicholas County High School in Summersville, W.Va. She retired from the Child Nutrition Department of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. Lee was an active member of the Cabarrus County Senior Center where she enjoyed dancing and traveling with dear friends. She was also a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, rejoicing in the love of God and sharing her generous spirit by making prayer shawls for those in need.She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd May Jones; sister, Evelyn Jones; and three brothers, Ralph Fields, Max Fields, and Romie Mason Fields.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teresa J. Gardner and son-in-law, Mark Gardner; granddaughter, Leanna Gardner and husband, Sean Pitchford; grandson, Marshall Gardner; sisters, Gretta Null and Mona Andolsek; honorary sisters, Kay Tucker and Dona Fields; and many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held at Gordon Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, from 6 to 8 p.m., today, Wednesday, March 23. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 24, with Pastor Chris Wallace officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 1504 W Sugar Creek Rd., in Charlotte.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; or First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, 8535 Lee St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.