Lee Preston "Jr." Pender Sr.
February 22, 1949 - December 18, 2021
Mr. Lee Preston "Jr." Pender Sr., 72, of Rockwell, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m., at Remedy Church, in Concord, followed by a graveside at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.
Jr. was born Feb. 22, 1949, in Charlotte, to the late William Preston Pender and Myrtle Starnes Pender. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John Pender, Kenneth Pender, and Wayne Pender.
Jr. had worked for over 20 years as a truck driver for Colonial Motor Freight Lines. He then owned his own trucking company before selling and then being a livestock driver, dealer, and trader. Jr. was a paper carrier for the Concord Independent Tribune and Salisbury Post for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping, and spending time in the great outdoors. Jr. was a past Rodeo Rider where he rode rough-stock. He was also an excellent horseman. In his spare time, he played softball, and played Santa during the holidays for children. Jr. also loved to cook and everyone always talked about how good his BBQ was.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Keta Huffstetler Pender; daughter, Terrie Price and husband, Hugh; son, Lee Pender Jr. and wife, Brandy; grandchildren, Keta Price and Will Price; great-grandchildren, Dawayne, Jayla, and Maleek; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Wilkinson Funeral Homewww.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2021.