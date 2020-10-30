Menu
Leighanne Marie Chapman
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
Leighanne Marie Chapman

May 20, 1969 - October 27, 2020

Leighanne Marie Chapman, 51, of Rockwell, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 20, 1969, in Rowan Co., to Norma Starnes Chapman Pichardo and the late Terry Michael Chapman Sr.

Leighanne was a wonderful soul who would help anyone in need. She was a light in a dark world. She loved the lake and hanging out with family by the water. She loved all her family dearly, including her four legged children. Leighanne had a passion for anything Indian, and her favorite color was purple, she will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her father; and also her brother, Terry Michael Chapman Jr.; aunt, Marianne Meyerholtz; and uncle, Marvin Samuel Starnes.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Norma Pichardo (Manuel); husband, Chad Wright; daughter, Lacie Sullivan (Mike); sons, Justin Chapman (Lauren), Andy Sullivan (Megan); sister, Alisha Doby (Brock); grandchildren, Natalee and Alex Chapman, Raegan and Aiden Hardy, Dakota Hardy, Willow Dunning, Raven and Michael Hardy; uncle, Travis Starnes; nephews, Trevor and Devin Doby, Patrick and Tyler Chapman; and many cousins and other extended family.

Funeral services are scheduled for 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Upright officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Oct
30
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry to hear about Leigh Anne . We attended school together. Life is so short. Nothing in this world is forever, except the love of Christ. She is in her forever home. Sitting by the Big River, watching the star’s , and at Peace. May the Lord bless your family and give you healing strength during this time.
Friend
October 29, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Ms Chapman. Your family is in my prayers. May the God of all comfort, comfort you in your loss. 2 Corthians 1:3-5. Your family is in my prayers.
October 29, 2020