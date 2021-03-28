Lena Lawson Conner
Mrs. Lena Lawson Conner, 92, of Rocky Mount, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Services for Mrs. Conner will be held Sunday, March 28, at 2 p.m., at the W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Son's Funeral Home Chapel in Mooresville, with visitation from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Interment will be held immediately following service at Columbus Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Davidson.
W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Son's Funeral Homewww.whbryant.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.