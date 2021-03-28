Menu
Lena Lawson Conner
Lena Lawson Conner

Mrs. Lena Lawson Conner, 92, of Rocky Mount, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Services for Mrs. Conner will be held Sunday, March 28, at 2 p.m., at the W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Son's Funeral Home Chapel in Mooresville, with visitation from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Interment will be held immediately following service at Columbus Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Davidson.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:15p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mar
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Sensory to hear about the passing of your mother Joyce, just found out today and noticed that the home going was yesterday. I am definitely praying for you and that God will wipe all of your tears away during this difficult time. Love you and may God help us all.
Sebastian E Phifer
March 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mr. Ivory and Rev. Dr. Shirley Wallace
Friend
March 28, 2021
We would like to offer words of condolence to the family of our friend, Mrs. Linda Horton. Beloved, we pray Gods´s Holy Spirit will bless you and comfort you with every remembrance of your loved one.
Mr. Ivory and Rev. Dr. Shirley Wallace
March 28, 2021
