Lena Heath Hartsell HedgpethAugust 29, 1928 - December 16, 2021Mrs. Lena Heath Hartsell Hedgpeth, 93, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Morningside of Concord.Born Aug. 29, 1928, in Concord, she was the daughter of Luther T. Hartsell Jr. and Mary Heath Jones Hartsell. She was educated in the Concord City schools, attended Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C., and then graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, majoring in journalism. She was a member of Tri Delta sorority and a big supporter of that organization. Heath was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church and was involved in many capacities there. She was also a member of the Colonial Dames, Junior Charity League, Annie Allison Book Club, Town and Country Garden Club and Cabarrus Country Club. Heath volunteered with the community for various organizations such as Meals on Wheels and The Salvation Army.Heath will be remembered as a selfless, kind, gracious Southern lady who loved to entertain and host her friends and family for social gatherings throughout her life. She made everyone feel special and touched many hearts, souls and lives through her encouragement, positive spirit and love for others.Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 57 years, James "Jimmie" Hedgpeth; three children, Jake Wiggins (Patricia) of Ocean Springs, Miss., Marianne Morgan (Ray) of Concord, and Barbara Fleming (Paul) of Charlotte; two stepchildren, Jay Hedgpeth (Susan) of Winston-Salem, and Marty Hedgpeth of Charlotte. She also leaves six grandchildren, Allison Morgan, Jonathan Wiggins, Leslie Rollins (Rush), Kate Hedgpeth, Trevor Watson (Jessica) and Trent Watson (Holly); as well as six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Luther T. Hartsell III.Heath's remains will be privately laid to rest in Concord Memorial Garden. A masked public memorial service will be officiated by the Rev. Ellen Crawford True Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 70 Union St. N in Concord. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church's Davis Hall. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the First Presbyterian Church YouTube page.Her family would like to thank the staff of Morningside of Concord and Hospice of Cabarrus County for the care and comfort they provided to Heath and her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorials if you wish can be made in Heath's memory to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 789, Concord, NC 28026.Wilkinson Funeral Home