Lennie Cornelia Dewese Guinn
August 22, 1933 - June 10, 2021
Lennie Cornelia Dewese Guinn went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, June 10, 2021, after a short period of declining health.
She was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Iredell County.
She was a devout Christian who fought a good fight, she finished her course and she kept the faith. She is now in the presence of the Lord.
Cornelia was a member of Enochville Church of God. She was active in the Ladies Bible Class, Ladies Ministry and the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group. Cornelia will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to many. Cornelia had retired from Cannon Mills where she worked at Plant 1 Sheet Department for over 25 years. She was an avid gardener, reader and caregiver.
Funeral services will be held at Enochville Church of God at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 13, officiated by the Rev. Carl Fosdick and the Rev. David Shoemake. Burial will follow at Herrins Grove Church Cemetery, 29488 Herrin Grove Rd. in Mount Pleasant. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.n. at the church, prior to services.
Cornelia was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Aron Guinn; and her parents, Ralph Nicholson Dewese and Della Mae Woods Dewese.
Cornelia is survived by her three sons, Johnnie R. Guinn, Nickie T. Guinn (Judy), and David A. Guinn (Theresa); two daughters, Vickie Guinn Roach (James), and Shannon Guinn Young (Brian); grandchildren, Jamie Roach (Kristina), Matthew Roach (Ashley), Lana Guinn, Andy Guinn, Brandon Guinn, Melissa Harris (Matt), Chris Faw (Summer), and Savannah Huffman (Kirk); great-grandchildren, Aron Wilder, Connor Wilder (Sarah), Jillian Roach, Miranda Roach, Jentzen Roach, Micah Roach, Alysia Galusha, Andrew Purpus, Alex Guinn, Hayley Hartsell, Chloe Hartsell, Jaxx Harris, McKinley Faw, Marshal Faw, Liberty Huffman, Zander Huffman, and Kia Huffman; one great-great-granddaughter, Delilah Hambly; sister, Daisy Bostian; and her beloved dog, Paul.
Memorials may be made to Enochville Church of God and/or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.