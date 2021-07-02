Menu
Leon Ralph Kanipe
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Leon Ralph Kanipe

May 8, 1936 - June 29, 2021

Leon Ralph Kanipe, 85, of Kannapolis, passed away unexpectedly, at home Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Leon was born May 8, 1936, in Cabarrus County, to the late Leonard Kanipe and Edna Mantooth Kanipe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Kanipe.

Leon spent his career as a warehouse operator in the Fiber Industry. Leon honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Leon was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and he also enjoyed watching Andy Griffith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Gail (David) Leonard, David (Lori) Kanipe, and Debra (Jeff) Campbell; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A committal service will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Salisbury National Cemetery with Pastor Rafe Allison officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Committal
9:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
I am so sorry ,,may GOD BLESS ALL OF YOUR FAMILY THROUGH THIS
cathy linker
Family
July 1, 2021
