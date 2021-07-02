Leon Ralph KanipeMay 8, 1936 - June 29, 2021Leon Ralph Kanipe, 85, of Kannapolis, passed away unexpectedly, at home Tuesday, June 29, 2021.Leon was born May 8, 1936, in Cabarrus County, to the late Leonard Kanipe and Edna Mantooth Kanipe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Kanipe.Leon spent his career as a warehouse operator in the Fiber Industry. Leon honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Leon was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and he also enjoyed watching Andy Griffith.Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Gail (David) Leonard, David (Lori) Kanipe, and Debra (Jeff) Campbell; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.A committal service will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Salisbury National Cemetery with Pastor Rafe Allison officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy.Whitley's Funeral Home