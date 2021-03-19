Leonard Ray BeaverMr. Leonard Ray Beaver, 80, of China Grove, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home in Salisbury, surrounded by his family who adored and loved him dearly.Mr. Beaver was born June 6, 1940, in Rowan County. He is the son of Pauline Freeze Beaver (97) and the late Bernard Reid Beaver.In addition to his mother, Leonard is survived by his wife, Phyllis Williams Beaver to whom he was married almost 60 years; daughters, Lindsay Tedder and husband, Jeff,, of Advance and Meredith Overcash and husband, Bryan, of Salisbury; sister, Kaye Kluttz of Charlotte; brother, Allen Beaver and wife, Dianne, of Kannapolis; five grandchildren, Hannah Nye and husband, Brad, Brock Overcash and wife, Shelby, Gracie Tedder and fiancé, Evan, Ivy Overcash and Marshall Overcash; and one great grandchild, Cooper Nye.Leonard was educated in Kannapolis City Schools and N.C. State University. He married his high school sweetheart. Together they reared daughters, Lindsay Tedder and Meredith Overcash, who through marriage later gave Leonard the sons he always wanted, Jeff Tedder and Bryan Overcash. He loved spending time with his daughters, nieces and nephew as they were growing up. His greatest treasure however, might have been his five grandchildren and his great-grandson. Whether it was a dance recital, ballgame, graduation, spelling bee or Grandparents Day at school, "Poppy" was always there beaming with pride and wrapping his loving arms around his best accomplishments in life, his grandchildren. He celebrated all things big and small in their lives.He enjoyed life and had fulfilling work in building custom, fine homes in Cabarrus & Rowan counties in his business, Leonard Beaver Realty & Construction. Leonard led a full life with his loyal wife, beautiful caring children and grandchildren. He endeared himself to many wonderful friends. His gentle spirit and hilarious humor were only surpassed by his humble, caring heart. He blessed many lives over the years including good friends, five generations of family, and his extended family at Concordia Lutheran Church.Mr. Beaver's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Chris, DeAsia, Jessica, Lovetta, Kym -Mbd, Tommacena, Tonya and Rabiah (V) who provided loving 24/7 care for Leonard over the last four months, allowing him to live his life at home and share with them his love for NASCAR, Andy Griffith, Gunsmoke, Toastchee crackers, Turtle chocolates and his loving dog, Zoey. Also, thank you, to the amazing nurses from Glenn Kiser Hospice House who provided comfort, wisdom and great care during Mr. Beaver's final days.The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20, from 11 to 12:15 p.m., at the Concordia Lutheran Family Life Center with a celebration of life service following at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Ken Reed will officiate. A graveside service will immediately follow at the church cemetery. The family asks everyone to wear masks, maintain a safe distance and refrain from personal contact.Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Rd., China Grove, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory