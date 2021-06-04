Menu
Leonard Richard Hughes
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Leonard Richard Hughes

December 13, 1935 - May 28, 2021

Leonard Richard Hughes, 85, of Concord, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

He was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Depew, N.Y., a son of the late David and Doris Hughes.

Leonard had previously been an owner/operator of a trucking outfit. He was a handyman and a jack of all trades. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.

A memorial service to celebrate Leonard's life will be held at The Altar of Lake Norman, 188 Wiggins Rd., Mooresville, Saturday, June 5, at 12 p.m. Services will also be streamed on Facebook live through Leonards page (Brillo Hughes). Inurnment will be held at Carolina Memorial Park at a later date.

He is survived by Patricia Hughes, daughters, Renee Metzger, Tamara Gomersall, Jessica Baxter (Daniel); grandson, David Baxter; son, Chris Hughes (Juline); grandson, Levi Wade Hughes; sisters, Melva Thacker, Kate Treible; brother, David Hughes.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
The Altar
188 Wiggins Rd, Mooresville, NC
