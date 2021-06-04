Leonard Richard HughesDecember 13, 1935 - May 28, 2021Leonard Richard Hughes, 85, of Concord, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.He was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Depew, N.Y., a son of the late David and Doris Hughes.Leonard had previously been an owner/operator of a trucking outfit. He was a handyman and a jack of all trades. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.A memorial service to celebrate Leonard's life will be held at The Altar of Lake Norman, 188 Wiggins Rd., Mooresville, Saturday, June 5, at 12 p.m. Services will also be streamed on Facebook live through Leonards page (Brillo Hughes). Inurnment will be held at Carolina Memorial Park at a later date.He is survived by Patricia Hughes, daughters, Renee Metzger, Tamara Gomersall, Jessica Baxter (Daniel); grandson, David Baxter; son, Chris Hughes (Juline); grandson, Levi Wade Hughes; sisters, Melva Thacker, Kate Treible; brother, David Hughes.Whitley's Funeral Home