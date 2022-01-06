Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard Nolan Moss Jr.
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Leonard Nolan Moss Jr.

December 18, 1947 - January 3, 2022

Leonard Nolan Moss Jr., 74, of Kannapolis passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

He was born Dec. 18, 1947, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Leonard Nolan Moss Sr. and Ella Mae Moss. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Moss McMurray; and a brother, Alvin Moss.

Nolan was a salesman for Hubbard Associates for many years. Prior to that, Nolan was a regional sales manager for Price, Stern and Sloan Publishing and Portal Publications. While most of his adult life was always in sales, his first love was music. He was a self-taught guitar player from the age of 3. This led to singing in the church and on the radio with his mom and sister. Later, he and his best friends formed the band best known as "Nolan Moss and the EXCELS."

He was a member of Bible Missionary Baptist Church. He loved the beach, playing golf, picking and grinning with his buddies and shagging with his wife of 55 years. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandkids.

Nolan's funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Bible Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Cody Zorn. His family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Nolan is survived by his wife, Barbara Moss; daughters, Amy Moss Steele (Kevin), and Erin Moss; grandchildren, Nolan Clay Harkey, Xander Reid Corriher, and Alayna Lee Harkey; and brother, Jerry Moss (Vanessa).

Memorials may be made to Bible Missionary Baptist Church, 11360 Old Concord Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bible Missionary Baptist Church
11360 Old Concord Rd., Rockwell, NC
Jan
7
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Bible Missionary Baptist Church
11360 Old Concord Rd., Rockwell, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.