Leonard Nolan Moss Jr.December 18, 1947 - January 3, 2022Leonard Nolan Moss Jr., 74, of Kannapolis passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.He was born Dec. 18, 1947, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Leonard Nolan Moss Sr. and Ella Mae Moss. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Moss McMurray; and a brother, Alvin Moss.Nolan was a salesman for Hubbard Associates for many years. Prior to that, Nolan was a regional sales manager for Price, Stern and Sloan Publishing and Portal Publications. While most of his adult life was always in sales, his first love was music. He was a self-taught guitar player from the age of 3. This led to singing in the church and on the radio with his mom and sister. Later, he and his best friends formed the band best known as "Nolan Moss and the EXCELS."He was a member of Bible Missionary Baptist Church. He loved the beach, playing golf, picking and grinning with his buddies and shagging with his wife of 55 years. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandkids.Nolan's funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Bible Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Cody Zorn. His family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.Nolan is survived by his wife, Barbara Moss; daughters, Amy Moss Steele (Kevin), and Erin Moss; grandchildren, Nolan Clay Harkey, Xander Reid Corriher, and Alayna Lee Harkey; and brother, Jerry Moss (Vanessa).Memorials may be made to Bible Missionary Baptist Church, 11360 Old Concord Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138.