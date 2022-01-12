Lester David AllmanMarch 24, 1948 - January 10, 2022Lester David Allman, 73, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.A graveside service honoring his life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. Roger Bostic will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at their home.Lester was born March 24, 1948, in Cabarrus County, the son of Fred Monroe Allman and Madie Martha Louise Eudy Allman. He attended Mount Pleasant Schools and became a talented brick mason. Lester was married to Cynthia Moose Allman for 52 years. He worked as a mason in construction for 50 years. In his retirement, he continued to mow yards and could be seen out for his daily walk in Mount Pleasant on many days. Lester was a humble man who honestly would do anything for anybody.Lester is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, Mike Allman and his wife, Lynn and Ronnie Allman; grandchildren, Hannah, Adam, Courtney Johnson (Kasey) and Jarod (fiancée, Victoria Posey); brother, Ray Allman; and sister, Louise Hartsell.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Roy and Hoy Allman.Memorials in honor of Lester may be directed to Mount Pleasant Food Ministry, P.O. Box 134, Mount Pleasant, NC 28124.