Lester David Allman
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Lester David Allman

March 24, 1948 - January 10, 2022

Lester David Allman, 73, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

A graveside service honoring his life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. Roger Bostic will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at their home.

Lester was born March 24, 1948, in Cabarrus County, the son of Fred Monroe Allman and Madie Martha Louise Eudy Allman. He attended Mount Pleasant Schools and became a talented brick mason. Lester was married to Cynthia Moose Allman for 52 years. He worked as a mason in construction for 50 years. In his retirement, he continued to mow yards and could be seen out for his daily walk in Mount Pleasant on many days. Lester was a humble man who honestly would do anything for anybody.

Lester is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, Mike Allman and his wife, Lynn and Ronnie Allman; grandchildren, Hannah, Adam, Courtney Johnson (Kasey) and Jarod (fiancée, Victoria Posey); brother, Ray Allman; and sister, Louise Hartsell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Roy and Hoy Allman.

Memorials in honor of Lester may be directed to Mount Pleasant Food Ministry, P.O. Box 134, Mount Pleasant, NC 28124.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I had the pleasure of meeting him and watching what he loves doing the best.
Tukeysha Spratt
Work
January 14, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Lester will be missed!
The Lawnmower Shoppe
January 12, 2022
CYNTHIA, RONNIE , MICHAEL AND FAMILY, SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT UNCLE LESTER. WE ARE THINKING OF YOU AND KEEPING YOU IN OUR PRAYERS LOVE TO YOU ALL. CONNIE AND FAMILY.
CONNIE HARTSELL
Family
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results