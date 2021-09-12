Linda Anderson AlexanderSeptember 28, 1948 - September 9, 2021Linda Anderson Alexander, 72, of Harrisburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.Linda was born Sept. 28, 1948, in Charlotte, to the late Cecil Gwenn Anderson and the late Clara Sue Anderson.The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg, officiated by Pastor Rodney Alexander. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park Harrisburg, 12015 University City Blvd., in Charlotte.Survivors include husband, Jesse Lee Alexander of Harrisburg; children, Kimberly Waller, Sharon Whittemore, Lori Biggerstaff, Rodney Alexander, and the late Brian Alexander; grandchildren, Madison Waller, Michael Alexander, Tristan Broadwell, Brannon Broadwell, Taylor Helms, Tiffany Tracy, Samantha Alexander, Melissa Lemmond, Jessica Seaford, Jamie Revels, and Rayne Alexander; 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Bobby Anderson and Dean Anderson.Linda was the rock of her family; she ran a tight ship, and some would say she enjoyed bossing people around. Linda enjoyed fishing, crafting, sewing, baking, and bird watching and feeding. She also liked to go to yard-sales and plan family Christmas or any holiday event. She loved her chickens and her dog, Marley. The most special time to Linda was spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg