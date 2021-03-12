Linda Gail Blough
Linda Blough, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and servant of Christ, passed from this world to her eternal home Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Kannapolis, to the late Paul Huie and Vernie Webster Huie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ernie Blough.
She is survived by her brother, Steve Huie (Kannapolis); sons, Guy Blough (Angela) of Raleigh, Eric Blough of Charlotte, and Eddie Blough of San Diego; grandchildren, Aaron Blough (Courtney) of Clayton, Alexandra Blough of Raleigh, Kristy Blough of Charlotte, and Ian Blough of Charlotte; and a host of nieces and nephews and beloved friends.
She was a devoted wife of 59 years, serving faithfully at the side of Ernie as the commensurate Army wife living in Germany, Texas, and Pennsylvania. During this time, she was an active volunteer in her children's schools in the classroom, office, and even with the school nurse, and served as Den Mother to local Cub Scouts. She was a dedicated blood donor, eventually becoming a member of the four-gallon club. After returning to Spring Lake in 1979, she went to work for the Town of Spring Lake for 21 years, first in the Water Department and then as the Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police. She was recognized as the Spring Lake Police Department Employee of the Year in 1982, and Town of Spring Lake Employee of the Year in 1999. She retired in 2001. She was an accomplished cook, seamstress, knitter, potter, an avid reader, and an incredible supporter of the local library.
Most of all, she was an incredible woman of faith. She and Ernie were baptized into the Methodist Church in 1995. They were transformed by this and it changed the direction and focus of their lives. She became an active leader in the Methodist Women and worked faithfully with the Emmaus Walk. Her mission work included the Adult Literacy Program of Fayetteville Urban Ministry and mentoring young mothers through Bible Study. She worked tirelessly in the church library and behind the scenes in any aspect of church life she could. She served alongside Ernie, as he often traveled from church to church as a Lay Speaker. Linda was the walking witness of faith - She was "Confident in what she hoped for and certain about what she did not see." (Hebrews 11:1) She and Ernie are together in Heaven in the eternal presence of their Lord and Savior.
There will be a memorial service held at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 121 Lofton Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28311, at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 14, with the Rev. Scott Foster officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be in place. The service will be streamed live on Facebook, www.facebook.com/JerniganWarren/
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to either the St. Andrews U.M.C. Church Fayetteville, Methodist Home for Children, or the Mission to Haiti (supports Haitian orphans).
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 12, 2021.