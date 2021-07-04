Menu
Linda Hough Robinson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Linda Hough Robinson

September 11, 1943 - June 30, 2021

Linda Hough Robinson, 77, of Concord, passed away at her home in Concord, Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Linda was born Sept. 11, 1943, in Wingate, to the late Amos Jackson Hough and the late Mary Odessa Aldridge Hough Kelly. She was also preceded in death by brother, Walter Lane Hough.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Larry Robinson of Concord; son, Shawn (Susan S.) Robinson of Concord; daughter, Heather (Tim) Weir of Arlington, Va.; granddaughters, Morgan Robinson of Raleigh, Emma Robinson of Concord, Charlotte Weir of Arlington, Va.; grandson, John "Jack" Weir of Arlington, Va.; brother, Jakey (Dianne H.) Hough Jr., of Canton, Ga.; sisters, Janet Scarboro of Bradenton, Fla; and Mary Ellen Crump of Lake Park, Ga.

The family will have a private graveside funeral service at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis, officiated by the Rev. Bobby Morrow and Dr. Stanley Spence. A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at a later date at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, 1117 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28203; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jul. 4, 2021.
