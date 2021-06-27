Linda Ann Waddell SidesDecember 23, 1937 - June 25, 2021Linda Ann Waddell Sides passed away peacefully, after a recurring battle with cancer, Friday, June 25, 2021. A Concord-Cabarrus County native, Linda was born Dec. 23, 1937, to Lula Mae Ritchie Waddell and Ralph David Waddell Sr.The family will receive guests at Ann Street United Methodist Church Thursday, July 1, from 1 to 2 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. A short procession and graveside service will convene at Carolina Cemetery Park on Highway 29 and Mt Olivet Road in Concord. Linda will lie-in-state Wednesday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.A 1956 graduate of Concord High School, she went on to earn an Associate degree from Evans College of Commerce and Cabarrus Memorial Hospital in 1958. She received her certification as a CMA, Administrative in 1976. She served a term as president of the N.C. State Society of Medical Assistants. Linda's career progressed from a transcriptionist and office pathologist for Cabarrus Hospital, to a position with Dr. Paul Jones, to clinic manager at the H&M Medical Clinic on Lake Concord Road, where Linda served for 35 years until 1989. Linda served 10 years as clinic manager at Cabarrus Surgical Clinic (now Paragon), where she retired in December of 1999.Linda was a lifetime member of Ann Street United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member and Sunday school teacher, and held several offices including secretary to the administrative board.In 1956, Linda was married to Albert Edward Sides. Linda and Al celebrated nearly 65 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in July of 2020.Linda is survived by three of four brothers, Ralph David Waddell Jr, Donald Ritchie Waddell (Sue) and James Franklin Waddell (Joyce). Kenneth Edward Waddell and wife, Carolyn both preceded her in death.Linda and Al celebrated four children, Perry Randall (Jan), Lou Anne Sides Alexander (Keith), Martin Anderson, Carey Dean (Joy); grandchildren, Amber Sides Mullis (Kevin), David Sides (Katie), Lindsay Alexander Gordon (Tyler), Lana Alexander Pommerening (Rory), Lacie Sides Keene (Jonathan), Justin Sides (Erica) and Brandon Sides; and great-grandchildren, Landon Mullis, Shayla Mullis, Sawyer Sides, Maddie Gordon, Wyatt Gordon, Allie Keene, Jaylee Keene, Hunter Keene and McKenzie Olert.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the church Linda loved, Ann Street United Methodist Church, 335 Ann St. NW, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home