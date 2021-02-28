Linda Bodenheimer Southerland



April 11, 1943 - February 19, 2021



Linda Bodenheimer Southerland, 77, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at McGraw Hospice in Jacksonville.



Born April 11, 1943, in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Bodenheimer and Ruby Vanderburg Bodenheimer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert "Buddy" Southerland Jr., and her sister, Joyce Barringer of Concord.



Survivors include her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Donna; two grandsons, Jonathan and Luke Southerland of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; her sister, Beverly Linker and husband, Thurman, of Cramerton; three nieces, Donna Barringer of Concord, Debbie Pidatella and her husband, Mike, of Magnolia, Texas, and Jacqueline Wilson and her husband, Rob, of Raleigh.



She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, worked in Charlotte for Delta Airlines as a reservation supervisor, and later retired from Nash Industries in Orange Park, Fla. She was an avid fan of Florida State football where her son attended school.



A private family service will be held in celebration of her life at a later date.



Memorials can be made to McGraw Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.