Linda Bodenheimer Southerland, 77, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at McGraw Hospice in Jacksonville.
Born April 11, 1943, in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Bodenheimer and Ruby Vanderburg Bodenheimer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert "Buddy" Southerland Jr., and her sister, Joyce Barringer of Concord.
Survivors include her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Donna; two grandsons, Jonathan and Luke Southerland of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; her sister, Beverly Linker and husband, Thurman, of Cramerton; three nieces, Donna Barringer of Concord, Debbie Pidatella and her husband, Mike, of Magnolia, Texas, and Jacqueline Wilson and her husband, Rob, of Raleigh.
She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, worked in Charlotte for Delta Airlines as a reservation supervisor, and later retired from Nash Industries in Orange Park, Fla. She was an avid fan of Florida State football where her son attended school.
A private family service will be held in celebration of her life at a later date.
Memorials can be made to McGraw Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
So sorry to hear about the passing of Linda. I knew her briefly from our youth. She was a great person then and I am sure she was a great person today.
Michael Miller
March 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I remember Linda well from High School. She was very witty and a lot of fun to be around.
Linda Moose Cordell
March 4, 2021
Im so sorry to hear about Linda, She was three years younger than me.I dated her once back in about 1958. She and I were on a double date with Ray Litaker and Tillie Meisenheimer . Again i'm so sorry to hear about Linda !!!!!!!!!!!