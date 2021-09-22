Lindsey "Joe" StirewaltNovember 16, 1932 - September 19, 2021Lindsey "Joe" Stirewalt, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.He was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Rowan County, to the late Weldon Eugene Stirewalt and Helen McCombs Stirewalt. Mr. Stirewalt was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School, attended NC State University, and then graduated from King's College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 to 1955, where he was stationed in Germany with the Military Police. Mr. Stirewalt worked as the executive secretary/office manager for Ralph Ketner at Food Lion before purchasing Piedmont Hardwood Lumber that he has owned since 1959. He was a lifelong member of Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith and a member of Faith American Legion Post 327. Mr. Stirewalt loved spending time at the beach, poker runs on the lake, and his cat, J.C. (which stands for Joe's Cat). He and his father, "Eenie" were avid collectors of antiques, in particular old signs and old toys.In addition to his parents, Mr. Stirewalt was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Stirewalt Peeler; and grandsons, Christian Hall and Corey Kerley.He is survived by his children, Monica Brooks, Gwen Hall, Machelle Frick (Andy), and Lynn Stirewalt (Amanda); sister, Gay Stirewalt Sanderson (Maxey); grandchildren, Wendy Gibson, Joshua Seger, Dana Honeycutt, Travis Hall, Lee Frick, Nathan Frick, Aubrey Foster, Curtis Stirewalt, Tanner Stirewalt, Jantzen Stirewalt, Lilli Stirewalt, and Lindsey-Claire Stirewalt; and 11 great-grandchildren.The family will greet friends and relatives Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Richard Myers, pastor. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.Memorials may be made to Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041.Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell