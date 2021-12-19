Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Lloyd Glenn Morris Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC
Lloyd Glenn Morris Jr.

January 26, 1943 - December 13, 2021

Lloyd Glenn Morris Jr., 78, of Concord, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus Medical Center.

Born in Mecklenburg County, Jan. 26, 1943, he was the son of the late Georgia Gaynelle Morrison Morris and Loyde Glenn Morris Sr. Lloyd was a graduate of Hardin High School and Charlotte College (now known as UNC Charlotte) and retired from IBM. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Lloyd enjoyed reenacting historical battles and liked to sew his own outfits for events. He opened his heart to becoming a father with the adoption of all of his children with the love only a father could give. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Aldrich Morris; son, Jason Morris; brother, Larry Steven Morris; and sister, Laura Morris Roberts.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Travis Aldrich Morris; daughter, Alysha Katherine Prado; brother, James Lee Morris; sister, Dianne Patricia Seago; and grandchildren, Leonardo Prado, Felix Prado and Alexia Clark.

A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7407 Steele Creek Rd. in Charlotte.

Lyerly Funeral Home

www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery
7407 Steele Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lyerly Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 19, 2021
