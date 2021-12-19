Lloyd Glenn Morris Jr.January 26, 1943 - December 13, 2021Lloyd Glenn Morris Jr., 78, of Concord, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus Medical Center.Born in Mecklenburg County, Jan. 26, 1943, he was the son of the late Georgia Gaynelle Morrison Morris and Loyde Glenn Morris Sr. Lloyd was a graduate of Hardin High School and Charlotte College (now known as UNC Charlotte) and retired from IBM. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Lloyd enjoyed reenacting historical battles and liked to sew his own outfits for events. He opened his heart to becoming a father with the adoption of all of his children with the love only a father could give. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Aldrich Morris; son, Jason Morris; brother, Larry Steven Morris; and sister, Laura Morris Roberts.Left to cherish his memory is his son, Travis Aldrich Morris; daughter, Alysha Katherine Prado; brother, James Lee Morris; sister, Dianne Patricia Seago; and grandchildren, Leonardo Prado, Felix Prado and Alexia Clark.A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7407 Steele Creek Rd. in Charlotte.Lyerly Funeral Home