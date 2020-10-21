Lonnie J. Hunsucker
December 18, 1929 - October 18, 2020
Lonnie Junior Hunsucker, 90, went to meet his Maker Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, "Papaw," brother and loyal friend to all.
Lonnie was born in Concord, Dec. 18, 1929, to the late Edna Sherrill Hunsucker and Lonnie Lee Hunsucker.
As a lifetime resident of Concord, he left town only to serve his country in the Army's 1st Calvary Division during the Korean War from 1949 to 1952, where he received a Purple Heart after spending six months of recovery in hospitals in Japan and Fort Bragg. Following his military service, he went into business with his brother, William, at Denny's Wheel Alignment where they were known for excellent service and being your trusted local mechanics. During his retirement years, he relished being a member of the local Disabled American Veteran group where he enjoyed comradery and being a member of the Color Guard. In 2007, he was proudly awarded the Guardsman of the Year.
Lonnie was married for 52 years to Alberta Rollins Hunsucker. He was a loyal caregiver to her in her later years. Following the passing of Alberta, he found joy again in his marriage for the last eight years to Barbara Staton Hunsucker. Together, they enjoyed traveling and gardening. He is survived by two children, Tamara Beth Hunsucker Kastler of Greenville, S.C., and Lonnie Joel Hunsucker and his wife, Lynn, from Concord. He was predeceased by a daughter, Judy Ann Furr Chunn, in 2019. He also has two stepdaughters, Janet Readling and Marsha Liles; and one stepson, Scott Sloop, who predeceased him.
Papaw is survived by 10 grandkids, seven great-grandkids, and three great-great grandkids. In addition, he has a sister, Sarah Hager of Troutman, who is his remaining sibling, having five brothers and two sisters who predeceased him.
The family will receive friends and family from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Darrell Brumfield officiating. The burial will take place at Carolina Memorial Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
or to the Coltrane LIFE Center at www.coltranelifecenter.org
.
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.