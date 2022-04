Lorene Smith Reid



Mrs. Lorene Smith Reid, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, March 21, 2021.



Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, March 28, at 3:30 p.m., at Barber-Scotia College. A public viewing will be held Saturday, March 27, from 1 to 7 p.m., at Lamb Funeral Home in Concord.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 26, 2021.