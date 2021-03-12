Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loretta Trickett Michael
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
Loretta Trickett Michael

October 22, 1935 - March 9, 2021

Loretta Trickett Michael, 85, of Harrisburg, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.

Loretta was born Oct. 22, 1935 in Morgantown, W.Va., to the late Everett Cecil Trickett and the late Frances Rich Trickett. She was also preceded in death by brother, Nelson Trickett.

Loretta was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State College in West Virginia. She was a member of LOVE Sunday School class and a member of the church choir for many years at Hickory Grove Baptist Church of Charlotte. Loretta enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states, as well as extensive international travel. She lovingly raised her three children and then retired after more than 25 years as an optometric assistant with Dr. Olee Olsen. Most of all, Loretta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.

Survivors include beloved husband of 63 years, Clark Michael Jr. of Harrisburg; daughter, Connie (Ray) Sanderson of Harrisburg; daughter, Cindy (Danny) Smith of Matthews; son, Nelson (Lisa) Michael of Thomasville; brother, Lennie Trickett of Newark, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeffrey Sanderson, Chris Sanderson, Josh Smith, Clark Michael, and Jessica (John) Hoff; and great-grandchildren, Ava Michael, Sage Michael and David Hoff.

A private graveside was held at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, officiated by the Rev. John Harrill and the Rev. Arnold Kessler.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Loretta's memory to Hearts and Hammers c/o Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.