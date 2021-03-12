Loretta Trickett MichaelOctober 22, 1935 - March 9, 2021Loretta Trickett Michael, 85, of Harrisburg, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.Loretta was born Oct. 22, 1935 in Morgantown, W.Va., to the late Everett Cecil Trickett and the late Frances Rich Trickett. She was also preceded in death by brother, Nelson Trickett.Loretta was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State College in West Virginia. She was a member of LOVE Sunday School class and a member of the church choir for many years at Hickory Grove Baptist Church of Charlotte. Loretta enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states, as well as extensive international travel. She lovingly raised her three children and then retired after more than 25 years as an optometric assistant with Dr. Olee Olsen. Most of all, Loretta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.Survivors include beloved husband of 63 years, Clark Michael Jr. of Harrisburg; daughter, Connie (Ray) Sanderson of Harrisburg; daughter, Cindy (Danny) Smith of Matthews; son, Nelson (Lisa) Michael of Thomasville; brother, Lennie Trickett of Newark, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeffrey Sanderson, Chris Sanderson, Josh Smith, Clark Michael, and Jessica (John) Hoff; and great-grandchildren, Ava Michael, Sage Michael and David Hoff.A private graveside was held at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, officiated by the Rev. John Harrill and the Rev. Arnold Kessler.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Loretta's memory to Hearts and Hammers c/o Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg