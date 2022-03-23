Lori Anne Shaver LoveMay 7, 1967 - March 21, 2022Lori Anne Shaver Love, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, was welcomed by her Lord and Savior Monday, March 21, 2022. Her funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday March 24, at Wil-Mar Park Baptist Church in Concord. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial at St. Stephen's Wesleyan Church Cemetery will follow the funeral service.Born May 7, 1967, in Cabarrus County, she is the daughter of the late Tommy Shaver and surviving Kaleen Shaver of Mt. Pleasant. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and Kings College in Charlotte where she received an Associate Degree.Lori worked as a Real Estate agent and helped numerous families find their dream home. She also was the founder of PinkPals Breast Cancer Support Group where she touched the lives of so many.In addition to her mother, Lori is survived by her sons, Adam and Andrew Herrin; her brother, Ryan Shaver (Brandy) of Mt. Pleasant; and nephews, Noah and Dalton Shaver.In lieu of flowers please consider donating to PinkPals NC Breast Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 1816, Concord, NC 28025 or directly to PinkPals at F&M Bank in Concord. Any questions may be addressed to Jessica P. Lee.Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust