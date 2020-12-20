Lori A. Starnes
July 26, 1961 - December 18, 2020
Lori A. Starnes, 59, of Mount Holly, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
Lori was born July 26, 1961, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Roy Lindel Anderson and the late Marlene Ardella McCaslin Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Larry Anderson; and sister, Lynn Della Anderson.
Lori was the most caring and loving wife, mother and "Grams." A graduate of Central Cabarrus High School (c/o 1979), she worked for decades in banking and insurance. Her passion, though, was the many people she loved, including her family, especially each of her grandchildren, and dear friends near the homes she made in Concord; Harrisburg, Pa.; and Kernersville. Lori was an avid animal lover and enjoyed the time she spent with others laughing, loving, and playing games.
Survivors include Lori's beloved husband of 41 years, James "Rick" Starnes Sr. of Mount Holly; daughter, Kelly (Nick) Reid of Concord; son, James (Alexandra) Starnes Jr. of Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Andrew Starnes, Amity Forrest, Bryson Reid, Kinsey Reid, Ashton Forrest, Braydin Reid, Theodore Starnes, and Olive Starnes; brother, James (Jayne) Anderson of Concord; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Brad Forrest. Lori will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis.
Lori was a supporter of several pediatric and wildlife charities. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lori's memory to your favorite charity
.
