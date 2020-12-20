Menu
Lori A. Starnes
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Central Cabarrus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Lori A. Starnes

July 26, 1961 - December 18, 2020

Lori A. Starnes, 59, of Mount Holly, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.

Lori was born July 26, 1961, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Roy Lindel Anderson and the late Marlene Ardella McCaslin Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Larry Anderson; and sister, Lynn Della Anderson.

Lori was the most caring and loving wife, mother and "Grams." A graduate of Central Cabarrus High School (c/o 1979), she worked for decades in banking and insurance. Her passion, though, was the many people she loved, including her family, especially each of her grandchildren, and dear friends near the homes she made in Concord; Harrisburg, Pa.; and Kernersville. Lori was an avid animal lover and enjoyed the time she spent with others laughing, loving, and playing games.

Survivors include Lori's beloved husband of 41 years, James "Rick" Starnes Sr. of Mount Holly; daughter, Kelly (Nick) Reid of Concord; son, James (Alexandra) Starnes Jr. of Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Andrew Starnes, Amity Forrest, Bryson Reid, Kinsey Reid, Ashton Forrest, Braydin Reid, Theodore Starnes, and Olive Starnes; brother, James (Jayne) Anderson of Concord; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Brad Forrest. Lori will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis.

Lori was a supporter of several pediatric and wildlife charities. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lori's memory to your favorite charity.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
From your friends in PA. Sending love to you and your family, Rick. So shocked and saddened for your loss. Lori was a wonderful woman. We miss you and will keep you all in our prayers.
Ruth and Joe Weirich
December 22, 2020
I had wrote on here earlier but couldn't put into words how kind she was. We knew each other a long time. We even went to Central Piedmont Community College and Central Cabarrus. We didn't talk a lot because I moved to Tennessee but every we did it was amazing and so easy to catch up with each other's lives. I am so truly sad for the family.
saundra Hawkins (morgan)
Coworker
December 21, 2020
Our family all loved Lori. We love her family! We will truly miss her. We are praying for Rick and Jimmy and Kelly and the whole family!
Perry and Paula Dunkum and Family
December 20, 2020
Paula Dunkum
December 20, 2020
Ricky loved her and she loved Ricky. I was around when they first got together with Ricky telling me he liked her and to find out if it was mutual. It was. I am so sorry for your loss.
Saundra Hawkins (Morgan)
Friend
December 20, 2020
Steve Davis
December 20, 2020
