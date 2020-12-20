I had wrote on here earlier but couldn't put into words how kind she was. We knew each other a long time. We even went to Central Piedmont Community College and Central Cabarrus. We didn't talk a lot because I moved to Tennessee but every we did it was amazing and so easy to catch up with each other's lives. I am so truly sad for the family.

saundra Hawkins (morgan) Coworker December 21, 2020